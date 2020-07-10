How Kate Garraway's children are helping dad Derek through terrifying health battle The Good Morning Britain star shares two kids with her husband

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and her children have been doing all they can to keep husband and dad Derek Draper comfortable while he remains in hospital. Derek is verbally unresponsive and in a minimum state of consciousness, following his induced coma, but Kate and her family are sure that he can hear them.

MORE: Heartache as Kate Garraway's husband will miss son's big milestone

"We've been playing him his favourite Bob Dylan, Eminem and Mozart, as well as messages from friends from every stage of his life and all sides of the political spectrum," Kate told HELLO! magazine in this week's issue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals what surprise she and children have planned for Derek's return home

"The doctors tell us that familiar sights and sounds are comforting, so we also play his favourite comedy show – Curb Your Enthusiasm – which used to make him laugh so much. I hope it might trigger happy memories, like the times when he'd hum the theme tune to tease me if we were running late and he was going at his usual Derek pace."

MORE: Kate Garraway's daughter planning sweet surprise for dad's return home

Kate added: "In my heart, I feel that he understands me. I reassure him that he's doing brilliantly and not to worry; that the doctors are doing everything they can and we're going to bring him home soon. I tell him I love him and that although he can't say it back, I know he loves me too."

Kate and her family pictured last year

The TV star shares Darcey, 14, and Billy, ten, with her psychologist husband. The family haven't been able to visit Derek due to hospital regulations, but they FaceTime him regularly.

"During their chats, they tell him what they've been doing, and their sense of humour often shines through," said Kate. "Darcey, who wants to be a barrister, said: 'Dad, you'd better get better soon because I'm getting cleverer every day. You'll never win an argument if you don't get well soon.' The two of them used to have massive debates about teenagers' rights all the time.

"Darcey even told him about how she put together a flatpack of furniture for her bedroom. 'Mum's useless,' she laughed. 'She can't use a screwdriver. I wish you were here, Dad.'"

Kate is due to return to Good Morning Britain on Monday, where she'll be presenting alongside her good friend and co-star Ben Shephard. The mum-of-two took time off work after her husband was admitted to hospital in March.

Pick up this week's issue of HELLO! out now for the full interview.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.