Kate Garraway bravely returned to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday. The TV star sat down with colleagues and friends Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid to talk about her husband Derek Draper, who has been fighting for his life in hospital since March. Emotional Kate admitted it felt strange to be back in the studio after "coming out of a little bubble of sadness", but was clearly delighted to reunite with her co-workers.

The mum-of-two spoke openly about her husband's condition, revealing that he is in a "minimum state of consciousness" but has managed to open his eyes. She added that she has no knowledge of "whether he can see, feel or hear" and said doctors have told her they have no idea how much better he can get. But she said it gave her "fantastic hope" that he is still alive.

Kate, 53, also took the time to thank her co-stars, Piers and Susanna for their unwavering support during such a difficult time. Piers told her: "Even in the darkest times, the incredible strength you've had - honestly it's so inspiring. You've somehow held it together."

Kate then had a big announcement to share with viewers. She proudly confirmed that she will be returning to GMB on Monday, teaming up with friend Ben Shephard. In celebration, the GMB voiceover introduction was then played in the studio, announcing Kate's name.

Speaking about her decision, Kate said now was the time to move on – for the sake of her two children, Darcey, 14, and ten-year-old Billy. "Derek would be saying to come back. He'd actually be saying why haven't you done it before?"

She shared: "As he got into the ambulance he said, 'Go inside and make them feel safe, because they're going to be panicking about this.' That would be his priority. My job is to make him feel safe and make them feel that they have a future and a world and whatever happens with Derek – we hope and believe he can come back to us – but whatever happens they have to feel they have a world. To see me getting on, they're going to go back to school in September."