Kate Garraway has revealed the very touching gesture her daughter Darcey has planned for when her father Derek Draper returns home from hospital.

The mother-daughter duo have been planting fruit and vegetables in their garden in their North London home, with Kate telling HELLO! exclusively: "When we entered lockdown, Darcey was afraid we might run out of food, bless her, so we went to the garden centre and she wanted to buy lots of seeds for vegetables, which she loves.

WATCH: Kate Garraway invites us inside her beautiful garden where daughter Darcey has planted fruit and vegetables

"Two days later, Derek became ill, and as we waited to hear news from the hospital, she occupied herself by planting all the seeds. She's grown cabbages, lettuce, carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and Derek's favourite – radishes.

"She also put a strawberry plant next to his favourite chair so that he can reach down for them when he sits there, saying: 'Why would we ever need to go to Tuscany when we've got this?'"

Kate and her daughter have planted a strawberry patch for Derek

Kate, who hasn't been able to visit her husband due to current hospital regulations, added: "I've shown it all to Derek. I wake up incredibly early every day – breakfast TV trains you to cope with that – and FaceTime him. Then I sit in the garden where it's quiet and calm – and imagine him here with me."

The Good Morning Britain presenter has always been a keen gardener, telling HELLO!: "We bought this house because of the garden. I love gardening and Derek likes being in the garden and giving instructions. When we first moved in, it was covered in brambles, but there were also these yellow irises he adores.

"He's also mad about daisies, and when they flowered, I took the phone outside and showed them to him."

Kate looked lovely in a Primrose Park Alice Glorious dress

Kate, who also shares son Billy with Derek, said: "This garden has helped keep me sane. It's such a calm, soothing environment and while we plant and water, our feelings come out naturally and we talk about what's on our minds.

"This way is so much better than me asking bluntly: 'Are you worried about Dad?' Our only wish is for him to come home and to see him sitting in his favourite chair in the garden, enjoying everything we've grown for him."

