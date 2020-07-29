Goldie Hawn delights fans with new photo of Kurt Russell and family during lockdown The Hollywood star has been going out with Kurt Russell for 37 years

Goldie Hawn has been having a lovely time with her family during lockdown, and over the weekend the Hollywood star shared a beautiful photo of herself and Kurt Russell posing with her son Oliver in a mountainside setting. The group were pictured facing the stunning view in front of them while admiring the sunset. In the caption, Goldie wrote: "Take care of each other now and always." Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "Everything about this picture is beautiful. Thank you for sharing," while another wrote: "Love this! My favourite celebrity family." A third added: "Great image."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell posed for a sunset picture with their family

The Overboard actress is a doting mum to Oliver and daughter Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson. She shares son Wyatt Russell with Kurt, who is also dad to Boston Russell from his previous marriage to Season Hubley.

The star is also a doting grandmother to six grandchildren, and loves nothing more than spending time with her family.

The actress previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

Goldie and Kurt have been going out for 37 years

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February. The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

Goldie with oldest grandchild Ryder

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

