Kim Kardashian pictured looking relaxed at family party days before Kanye West meeting

Kim Kardashian has been keeping a low profile since Kanye West's Twitter posts about her personal life came to surface. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pictured meeting her husband in Wyoming on Monday, before flying back to LA the following day. And while it has been a difficult time for the Skims founder, the star has also been having some happier times too with her famous family. The mother-of-four was pictured looking happy and relaxed in a glamorous photo posted on Kris Jenner's Instagram account this week, which was taken from her grandmother MJ's birthday celebrations on Sunday.

Following the social distancing guidelines, the Kardashians hosted a small party for MJ in San Diego. Kris shared pictures from the event on Tuesday, including one of Kim wearing a form-fitting one-shoulder black dress while modelling a vintage hat, and another of Kendall Jenner relaxing with a glass of wine wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Kim Kardashian was pictured at grandmother MJ's birthday on Sunday

Kris had help from San Diego Hat Company to help make MJ's birthday a day to remember, and had a collection of their hats at the party for the family to wear.

MJ was treated to a lobster lunch, complete with personalised place mats which replicated a newspaper clipping about her life. There was also a show-stopping birthday cake for the famous grandmother to enjoy on her big day.

The Kardashians all wore fancy hats as they celebrated MJ on her birthday

While Kim has been limiting her social media posts recently, the star did share some sweet throwback pictures on Sunday to mark her grandmother's birthday, alongside a heartfelt message dedicated to MJ.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the one and only MJ. Your grace and calmness cannot be matched. Your hard work is so inspiring. I love you so much!"

Kris Jenner's mum was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake

The beauty mogul continued: "Thank you for your wise advice and knowledge, you are the best grandma in the world." Kris, meanwhile, shared a number of pictures of MJ with the family from over the years, including a picture of her visiting her daughter in hospital following the birth of one of her children.

Days after the party, Kim went out to Wyoming to see Kanye West

The mother-of-six wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mom MJ!!!! Mom I don’t know what I would do without you... thank you for all of the love you give to all of us every single day... I love all of your stories about your life and all of your amazing advice...

"You are the most incredible mom, grandma, friend and confidant and I cherish every single memory we have. Thank you for the way you raised me and for everything you’ve taught me... I love you more than you will ever know!! Xoxo."

