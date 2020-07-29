Orlando Bloom receives exciting news ahead of welcoming baby daughter with Katy Perry The Pirates of the Caribbean star is set to welcome his second child in August

Orlando Bloom has had a tough few weeks following the devastating death of his dog Mighty. But the Hollywood star had a reason to be cheerful on Tuesday following the news that his show, Carnival Row, had been nominated for three Emmy awards. The Pirates of the Caribbean star - who played Rycroft Philostrate in the TV series – took to Instagram to share the news, alongside a picture of himself in character with co-star Cara Delevingne. He wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS! The whole team put their heart and soul into this. Well done! Love and respect." The show has been nominated for Outstanding Fantasy/ Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

Orlando Bloom was delighted that Carnival Row was recognised in the Emmy nominations

Throughout his time working on Carnival Row last year, Orlando had to travel around Europe and endure freezing cold climates while working on scenes. The star was supported by fiancée Katy Perry throughout, who even came to visit him on set.

At the UK premiere of Carnival Row, Orlando's co-star Ariyon Bakara opened up to HELLO! about working with the star. On Katy visiting, he said: "Yes she did [go on set].

"I was excited. I wanted to sing. I just thought I would have an audtion – but I didn't!" he joked.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared his joy on Instagram

He added: "I worked most my scenes with Orlando, I have known him for some time and he is a real professional to work with. We are great friends, we have great fun, so our relationship was quite easy to recreate onscreen."

Ariyon was also quick to praise the rest of the cast and crew on set. "I really enjoyed working with costume, the makeup team and the hair team. Sometimes we don't recognise their work but on this job it's all over it which makes this job really easy."

Orlando has a busy few weeks ahead of him, as Katy is due to give birth to their daughter next month.

During a recent interview on Good Morning America, Orlando opened up about becoming a dad again. He said: "I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles.

"I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby."

