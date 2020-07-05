Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell delight fans with loved-up lockdown photo The Hollywood power couple made the most of Fourth of July

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell didn't let the lockdown stop them from celebrating Fourth of July! On Saturday, the 9 to 5 actress took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of the couple sharing a kiss whilst sitting beside a creek, having driven out to find it on a mini road trip. In the caption, Goldie wrote: "Nature enlivens the heart. Kurt and I took to the road. Look what we found: nature’s perfection! We are all as perfect as we desire. Wishing you all a Happy 4th of July. My love abound." Fans adored the sweet photo, with one writing: "America's favourite couple," while another wrote: "Love you guys, your love for each other is inspiring." A third added: "You have an inspirational relationship and outlook on life. Enjoy and happy 4th!"

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell went on a lockdown adventure on Saturday

The Sleeping in Seattle star has been enjoying spending quality time with Kurt during the lockdown, and has been sharing a number of photos from their time together. Recently, she paid a sweet tribute to him on Father's Day. Taking to Instagram, Goldie shared a photo of them sitting in the garden, and wrote alongside it: "Nobody laughs like him and nobody loves like him. Happy Father’s Day to you my angel."

The celebrity couple are isolating in LA

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February. The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

