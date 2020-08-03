Cressida Bonas breaks her silence after secret wedding to Harry Wentworth-Stanley The couple married in a private ceremony in July 2020

Cressida Bonas has finally broken her silence after tying the knot with long-term boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a private ceremony last weekend.

The 31-year-old, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a picture of the book she is currently reading - Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. "This book… [five stars]," she simply wrote.

WATCH: Cressida Bonas discusses mental health on Lorraine

Although, it is not known whether Cressida is on her honeymoon – but it certainly seems the actress is keeping a low-profile following her surprise wedding. She exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present.

In recent a picture, which surfaced online, the newlyweds could be seen riding on horses as they headed towards the sunset as husband and wife. The picture was originally shared by Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe on Instagram Stories.

Cressida Bonas shared this book recommendation one week after her wedding

"Mr and Mrs My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat," Jacobi wrote across the image. Cressida could clearly be seen wearing a stunning, sleeveless gown, while her partner looked dapper in his suit.

It's believed that the couple were forced to cancel their original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. In January, during an interview with ES Magazine, the star opened up about her initial wedding plans and how she wanted to keep her big day relatively low-key. "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained.

Cressida married Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a private ceremony in July

"We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

Cressida announced her engagement to Harry in August 2018, four years after they rekindled their romance. The pair are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina.