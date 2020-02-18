Cressida Bonas, star of ITV drama White House Farm, celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday - and to mark the special occasion, her fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley posted a funny picture of the pair. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the property developer wished Cressida a happy birthday alongside a snap of the lovebirds sticking their tongues out. Although details of her birthday have remained quiet, it's likely she spent the day with her loved ones.

Cressida Bonas's fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley shared this post

Her brother, Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, also shared a photo of Cressida cuddling up to her fiancé. "Happy birthday Snips. Love you," he wrote. The British star, who has previously dated Prince Harry, announced her engagement to her partner Harry in August, four years after they rekindled their romance.

The couple are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before Harry left for a year abroad in Argentina. During this time, Cressida embarked on a two-year relationship with Prince Harry after they were introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie in May 2012.

Cressida has remained good friends with the royal as she was one of the guests to attend his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. Looking ahead to her own nuptials, the actress recently told ES Magazine: "I am not the most organised person - I won't have those graphs that some brides do."

On keeping her big day relatively low-key, she continued: "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us. We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

