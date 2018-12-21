James Middleton joins Cressida Bonas at star-studded party It was a star-studded affair!

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton joined Cressida Bonas at glamorous party spot Chiltern Firehouse this week to celebrate their actor friend Tom Sturridge's birthday. James, 31, and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida, 29, enjoyed spending the night mingling with fellow stars including Lily James, Matt Smith, Poppy Delevingne, James Corden and Dominic Cooper. James looked dapper in a blue suit with a paisley shirt, while Cressida dazzled in a festively green velvet jumpsuit. She accessorised with animal print court shoes and wrapped up warm in a tweed jigsaw coat.

James Middleton at the fancy event

For James, it was a pre-Christmas party before he heads off to Berkshire where he will join the Middleton family for the festivities. In a recent interview on German TV channel, Leute Heute, the Duchess' brother revealed his excitement about spending Christmas with his family. He said: "I welcome people into our family home," before adding: "I want it to feel like it's their home." Describing what the Middleton Christmas is like, he said: "There'll be turkey, champagne and some wine.." then continued: "For me it's all about family… It's one where we can all regroup."

Cressida Bonas looked gorgeous in green

James' mum, Carole Middleton, also recently opened up about how the family spends their Christmas at home. Speaking to The Telegraph, Carole said that she loves the festive time of year so much that she has as many trees in her house as possible, including in the grandchildrens' rooms, "so that they can decorate it themselves." We bet Prince George and Princess Charlotte look forward to that every year!

