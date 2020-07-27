Cressida Bonas has married her long-term boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a private ceremony, according to a new report.

The 31-year-old, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, over the weekend with only a handful of guests present.

In a new picture, shared on MailOnline, the newlyweds were seen riding on horses as they headed towards the sunset as husband and wife. The picture was originally shared by Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe on Instagram Stories.

"Mr and Mrs My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat," Jacobi wrote across the image. The actress could clearly be seen wearing a stunning, sleeveless gown, while her partner looked dapper in his suit.

It's believed that the couple were forced to cancel their original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the surprise nuptials come over a week after Cressida's close friend Princess Beatrice married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise secret service in Windsor.

In January, during an interview with ES Magazine, the star opened up about her initial wedding plans and how she wanted to keep her big day relatively low-key. "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained. "We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

The couple got engaged in August 2019

Cressida announced her engagement to Harry in August 2018, four years after they rekindled their romance. The pair are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina.

During this time, the 31-year-old embarked on a two-year relationship with Prince Harry after they were introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie in May 2012. The former couple have remained on good terms since the end of their relationship, with Cressida among the guests at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor in May 2018.

