Jennifer Lopez twins with daughter Emme during family outing in New York The Hustlers star is mum to 12-year-old twins Emme and Maximillian

Looks like Jennifer Lopez is passing down some style tips to her look-a-like daughter, Emme, as the pair rocked matching outfits for a family day out in the Hamptons, New York.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme go on a lockdown adventure

The singer’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 45, posted a cute Instagram photo of him with Jennifer, 51, and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Maximillian captioning it: "Right where we need to be” before she responded with: "I love you”.

The foursome were snapped looking out at an incredible sunset over the water and Jennifer and Emme’s outfits were as bright as the sky.

Jennifer and Emme both were twinning at sunset

They both donned orange and blue tops with Emme opting for a funky tie-dye look which perfectly complimented her mum’s.

The Jenny From the Block singer and Alex are spending the summer at their $10 million Hamptons mansion along with her children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony and Alex’s two daughters, Ella, 12 and Natasha, 15.

They’ve regularly been spotted playing happy families at the beach or on bike rides, and fans can’t get enough, branding them "the cutest" and "the best family”.

Jennifer and Alex were forced to put their nuptials on hold due to COVID-19 and although she was understandably "heartbroken" she also insisted their big day "could be better" when it finally comes.

"God has a bigger plan,” she told the Today Show in May. "So we just have to wait and see."

One plan the happy couple have been able to make together is putting their stunning Malibu, beachfront property up for sale for a staggering $8 million.

They’re waving goodbye to the fixer-upper which they bought for $6.6 million in February 2019 from Entourage actor Jeremy Piven and will likely continue spending more time in their Florida and Hampton properties.

But if you think that’s an impressive price tag, they’ve also got a penthouse in Manhattan on the market for a staggering $24.99 million. Now that we have to see!

The four bedroom, six bathroom apartment boasts views over Madison Square Park and is a massive 6,500 square feet inside with an additional 3,000 square feet of outdoor terraces too.

Even after they sell the homes on the market, the pair still have an impressive property portfolio, with a couple of houses in Los Angeles, their Miami mansion and their stunning Hamptons home as well.

We wonder which one will be their marital home?

