Jennifer Lopez has been isolating at her home in Miami with Alex Rodriguez and their children over the past few months, and have been sharing glimpses inside their impressive property. Most recently, J-Lo took to Instagram to take fans on a tour around their large garden, which features a show-stopping water fountain and large pond, decorated with ornaments including a Buddha head. The outside area is also lined up with botanical plants and shrubs. The spacious grounds also feature a large outdoor swimming pool and several seating areas, where the family has been enjoying hanging out together during the lockdown.

J-Lo and A-Rod's home is just as impressive as their garden, with features including a gym, spacious kitchen, and open-plan living room. There are also exposed-brick rooms which add plenty of character to the property.

The couple have several homes around the United States, including an apartment in New York and a home in LA. Their Miami mansion is close to the beach, and on Father's Day, they were pictured taking their new puppy, Tyson, for a walk along the sand.

J-Lo and A-Rod's garden also features a huge outdoor swimming pool

Jennifer – who is a doting mum to 12-year-old twins Emme and Max who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Alex – who shares daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, are often praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

Talking to People last year, the Selina actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

The celebrity couple are isolating with their children in Miami

While it has been nice for the family to spend extra time together during lockdown, the pandemic has stopped Jennifer and Alex from tying the knot. The celebrity couple got engaged in March 2019 and had big plans for their wedding day.

J-Lo opened up about the situation during an appearance on the Today Show in May, and said they aren’t currently trying to re-plan their nuptials, as "nobody knows" what is going to happen with COVID-19. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out…I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, god has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see."

