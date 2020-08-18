Olivia Bentley has opened up about the speculation surrounding herself and her Celebs Go Dating co-star Joshua Ritchie. The pair were pictured kissing earlier this year and rumoured to have embarked on a secret romance after meeting on the E4 show, but in this week's HELLO! magazine, Liv clarified: "Josh and I have never gone out.

"We're just friends. We had a friendly kiss one night and it got blown into something ridiculous."

The Made in Chelsea star, 25, also denied rumours that she was in a same-sex relationship, saying: "I met this girl while I was out with friends and she invited me for a drink. Everyone is so quick to say no [to this kind of a dalliance], so I thought I'd just see. I decided it wasn't for me and that I'm not that way inclined."

As one of the most gregarious girls on the Made in Chelsea block, Liv's love life has also been the focus of fascination. After joining the show in 2016, she has hooked up with five of her castmates, including male model Digby Edgley. The pair went their separate ways after two years together.

"It wasn't working, but we both pretended it was," Liv said. "Every time I thought about breaking up with him, I felt awful, so I stayed with him out of guilt. I think I go for boys where I end up mothering them, but I can't be doing with that. I need someone as strong, if not stronger, than me."

In an unexpected turn up for the books, the reality TV star is taking a break from dating – for now. "There's no one in my life and I'm so content," she said. "I'm better when I'm single as I feel more emotionally in control. So many people jump from relationship to relationship without enjoying being single, but there's a lot of stuff I want to do before getting tied down."

Liv and her ex-boyfriend Digby Edgley

"I definitely want marriage and children one day," she added. "I'd like loads of kids – five of them, like in my family. Trying to find a husband who wants that too will probably be a nightmare!"

For now, Liv is looking forward to reuniting with her fellow castmates when filming resumes. "It's going to be so weird, but I can't wait," she said. "I'm excited about seeing Fredrik [Ferrier], as well as Tiffany [Watson], Habbs [Sophie Habboo] and Sophie Hermann. Jamie [Laing] and Sophie [Habboo] are so in love that I wouldn't be surprised if they were trying to make a baby."

