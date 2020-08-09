Binky Felstead shares dream of being engaged to boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton The couple have been dating for 18 months

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Binky Felstead has revealed she is hoping an engagement could soon be on the cards.

MORE: Binky Felstead shares touching photo from moments after daughter was born

The former Made in Chelsea star, mother to three-year-old daughter India, says of the prospect of marrying her beau of 18 months, Max Fredrik Darnton: "I wouldn't be with him if that wasn't in the plan. I've always wanted to get married, but I never minded when. I've never been one of those girls who have their picture-perfect wedding in their head and know what ring they want, but it would be nice to have that one day."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Binky Felstead reveals her rules for dating

She says that lockdown has brought them closer together but that their relationship was strong from the beginning, telling HELLO!: "I knew he was special soon after I met him. We just got on really well and we laughed the whole time. He was very open and honest from the beginning.

Binky poses in her gorgeous new house

MORE: Binky Felstead floors fans with unbelievable new look

"Obviously, with me having India, I was very wary and he wanted to let me know that he wasn't just going to turn around and go. He was committed. I guess when you know, you know, don't you?"

Binky has spent lockdown renovating her London home

As she unveils the complete renovation of their south-west London house in HELLO!, Binky - who has overseen most of the work - says, "Max learnt to stay out of the way! He loves what we've done, thank goodness, but I think it's best that he did his thing and I did my thing. We had designers working with us so it's not like he's left me on my own to it."

The former reality TV star is mum to India

And she added that the couple would next like to get their own place in the country.

"We have a five-year plan where we'd love to get a place in the country," Binky says. "We want to get a big house where friends can come and stay at weekends and I want that big open-plan kitchen with an Aga with ducks and chickens running around – a bit like The Darling Buds of May."

Read the full interview in HELLO! magazine out on Monday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.