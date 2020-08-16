Olivia Bentley talks love life as she invites us into family home The Made in Chelsea star has been spending lockdown at her parents' house

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Made in Chelsea star Olivia Bentley has welcomed HELLO! into her childhood home, a 15th century property in Oxfordshire. "I'm not really a city person; I love the countryside," she tells HELLO!

"It feels very calm here and I come down as often as I can. I enjoy hanging out with my family – my brother and three sisters, my parents and their friends. I'd choose a dinner party with them over a nightclub any day. When I eventually settle down, this way of life is exactly what I aspire to."

Olivia has spent lockdown at the house with her family, as well as a menagerie of pets including peacocks and alpacas. "It's a madhouse, like Animal Farm," Liv says. "But it's great being together and I feel closer to my family than ever before. It's the first time we've all been here and not squabbled."

In the interview, Olivia also clears up rumours that she was in a same-sex relationship. "I met this girl while I was out with friends and she invited me for a drink," she says. "Everyone is so quick to say no [to this kind of a dalliance], so I thought I'd just see. I decided it wasn't for me and that I'm not that way inclined."

And she says she is happy being single for now. "There's no one in my life and I'm so content," she tells HELLO! "I'm better when I'm single as I feel more emotionally in control. So many people jump from relationship to relationship without enjoying being single, but there's a lot of stuff I want to do before getting tied down."

"I definitely want marriage and children one day," she adds. "I'd like loads of kids – five of them, like in my family. Trying to find a husband who wants that too will probably be a nightmare!"

