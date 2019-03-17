Exclusive: The newest Made in Chelsea stars spill the beans on joining the show This is what they had to say...

The latest additions to the Made in Chelsea cast have taken part in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. Amelia Mist, Verity Bowditch, Rosi Mai, Maeva D'Ascanio, Ollie Buck, Angus Findlay and Freddie Browne are certain to add a bit of tension and mischief to the existing cast, including Olivia Bentley and Jamie Laing. Freddie, who used to work for the Elephant Family charity with the late Mark Shand, tells HELLO!: "I imagine it'll be a bit like the mating of the tigers in India. There will be clashes, but great friendships, too."

The new stars of Made in Chelsea sat down with HELLO!

"I’m hot-tempered, have a strong character and need to watch what I say," Parisian-born Maeva, who dated MiC star Miles Nazaire for three years, adds. "Sometimes I can't control myself. I've made some enemies already. I'm not close to the girls who are already on the show – they seem a bit bitchy – and I can feel the jealousy." And youngest newcomer Angus has already ruffled some feathers on the hit E4 show. "I think James [Taylor] and Miles [Navaire] are feeling threatened. Sometimes they're friendly, but then they don’t trust me and call me a boy. I keep a cool head and am not one to back down."

Verity, meanwhile, has already found love on the show, with existing star James Taylor. "I didn’t tell him I was coming on the show," she said. "When I saw his face as I walked into a bar, it was to die for: he was with another girl! I cried all the way home, but he apologised and we moved on."

