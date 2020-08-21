Neil Jones' date night with new girlfriend Luisa looked so romantic The Strictly star confirmed his relationship last week

Neil Jones and his new girlfriend Luisa Eusse are wasting no time posting gushing tributes to each other now that they have confirmed their romance.

The Strictly star and fellow dancer Luisa enjoyed a breathtaking date night on Thursday as they took a romantic stroll in London.

READ: Strictly star Neil Jones confirms new romance

Loading the player...

WATCH: Neil Jones pretends to surprise 'girlfriend' in the nude

Sharing a gorgeous snap on her Instagram, Luisa and Neil looked besotted as they gazed into each other's eyes whilst standing on a riverbank overlooking the city at night.

Luisa captioned the photo: "Just you," followed by a red heart emoji. Fans appear to be loving the new couple, with one commenting: "Here for this. Love a great love story."

Neil Jones and new girlfriend Luisa confirmed their romance in August

Another wrote: "Gorgeous couple." A third added: "Cutest!" And Neil even commented: "Mi Reina," which translates to 'my queen' in Spanish.

Things are clearly going well for the couple, who are believed to have met eight months ago during a trip to South Africa. Luisa even paid a sweet tribute to her new love on her Instagram Stories as the couple posed in a lift.

Sharing a boomerang of Neil dropping his mouth open in disbelief, Luisa wrote: "I want you to find someone who looks at you like that, as he looks at me every day!"

The couple appear to have fallen hard for each other

READ: Strictly's Neil Jones reveals why he and Katya are not divorced yet

Neil let slip that he was in a new relationship last week when he took part in a Q&A with Strictly fans. When asked by one Instagram follower: "Are you still single?" he replied: "Nope."

A few days later he posted his first photo of him and Luisa, which showed the dark-haired beauty leaning against him, with her eyes closed. He simply captioned the snapshot with a heart.

Neil has remained tight-lipped about his romantic life since he split from estranged wife Katya Jones. The former couple were married in 2013 and announced their separation six years later, in August 2019.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.