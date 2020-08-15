Strictly star Neil Jones confirms new romance Love is in the air for the Strictly star!

Neil Jones took part in a Q&A with his fans on Friday, and made one very big reveal – he's no longer single!

When asked by an Instagram follower: "Are you still single?" the Strictly star replied: "Nope."

The professional dancer might be remaining tight-lipped about his new partner for now, but judging by his recent Instagram posts, Neil is happier then he's ever been!

Neil's exciting Q&A covered all manner of topics, from travel to pets.

Another fan asked the redhead: "Which country, that you haven’t been to, would you most like to go to?"

Neil took part in an Instagram Q&A

Travel obsessed Neil replied: "I want to visit every single place around the world. I just started with South America."

The star also revealed that he'd consider getting a new pet in the future!

He responded to the question: "Would you ever get another dog?" by saying: "Yes but I'm sure the next one would be a rescue dog and I need to make sure Crumble is happy."

It's certainly shaping up to be an exciting summer for Neil, who is currently promoting his solo dance show, and recently hinted that one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming series of Strictly would be a Good Morning Britain host.

Appearing on GMB last month, Neil inadvertently hinted that host Adil Ray might have secured a slot on the much-anticipated celebrity line-up.

Co-host Ranvir Singh probed Neil whether he knew who would be taking part, suggesting Adil would make a great contestant.

"Normally we find out when you find out," replied Neil. "So, normally we'd be in rehearsals and we'd find out [and go], 'Oh OK, how tall is this person? Where do they live, what's going to happen?" to which, Adil joked: "About 5'9!"

The broadcaster then asked if these contestants should start training now, and Neil replied: "If you can get in some practise, do it… It's fine, I personally like a complete beginner, no bad habits - it's a lot easier to dance with someone like that."

Adil then joked: "You're talking generally, obviously."

