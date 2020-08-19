Neil Jones shares first photo with new love after split from wife Katya The Strictly Come Dancing star recently confirmed the relationship

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones shared the first photo of his new girlfriend to Instagram on Wednesday. The dancer posted a moody black and white picture which showed the dark-haired beauty leaning against him, with her eyes closed.

She wore an oversized white shirt and shorts, and tattoos could be spotted on her legs and arms. Her long locks hung over one shoulder, and Neil, who sat behind her, wearing a white shirt and jeans, kissed her on the forehead. He simply captioned the snapshot with a heart.

The dancer has been close-lipped about his love life since splitting with his estranged wife Katya just before last year's series of Strictly.

His fans were clearly thrilled that the 38-year-old has found love again, including his colleagues. Gorka Marquez, who originally hails from Bilbao, commented to tease his friend, and in the process hinted at where Neil's new partner is from. He wrote: "So now you’re half Spanish! [crying-laughing emojis].

Neil responded: "@gorka_marquez haha I just pretend to be English, I am actually Spanish." Luba Mushtuk posted a red heart in response, while former contestant Saffron Barker commented: "Aw," adding three heart emojis, and Alexandra Burke also posted a string of hearts.

Neil shared the romantic new photo to Instagram

Neil's other followers also showed their appreciation for the romantic photo and wrote gushing comments of approval. They included: "Mr and Mrs Smith vibes from this photo. Lovely news," and: "Ooh I am here for this!" Another fan chimed in: "Beautiful picture. Wishing you both lots of happiness xx."

The star let slip that he was in a new relationship last week, when he took part in a Q&A with Strictly fans. When asked by one Instagram follower: "Are you still single?" the Strictly star replied: "Nope." Neil and Katya were married in 2013 and announced their separation six years later, in August 2019.

The split came a year after Katya was spotted kissing her 2018 celebrity partner Seann Walsh. Despite their plans to divorce, the former couple remained friends and continued to dance together.

