Aljaz Skorjanec delighted his fans on Wednesday after sharing some much-needed good news – and it involves two of his Strictly Come Dancing co-stars.

The 30-year-old has teamed up with Neil Jones and Giovanni Pernice for a week of dance lessons and Q&A sessions, which they're calling 3 To Tango.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Aljaz posted: "Myself, Neil and Giovanni are excited to announce 3 to Tango a one-off special week of dance lessons and Q&A with just us. From Monday 29th June until Friday 3rd July.

"Are you ready to get moving and spend your evenings with us? If you are and you want to know how to sign up then send an email to 3totangoweek@gmail.com and trust us it will be a week you will never forget. Let’s dance."

Needless to say, fans were beside themselves with anticipation and excitement. One commented: "OMG can’t wait to do this, email is sent." Another added: "This is so exciting and I can't wait." And a third added: "Sounds brilliant! Just what we need. Email sent, can't wait to hear more."

Aljaz's latest project couldn't have come at a better time for the professional dancer. Earlier this month, he admitted he is really missing his family who live in his native Slovenia. Sharing several shots of his niece Zala, he became emotional as he wrote: "Missing family. This little face… Not a baby any more…Time flies."

The star has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to become a dad, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

