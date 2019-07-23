James Bond actor David Hedison dies aged 92 Our thoughts go out to his family

James Bond star David Hedison has passed away at the age of 92. The actor portrayed CIA agent Felix Leiter alongside Roger Moore in Live And Let Die in 1973, and alongside Timothy Dalton in Licence to Kill in 1989. A spokesperson for his family confirmed that his daughters, Alexandra and Serena, were by his side when he passed last Thursday in Los Angeles. "Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father," his daughters said in a statement. "He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefited from his warm and generous heart. Our dad brought joy and humour wherever he went and did so with great style."

David and his daughter Alexandra

The official James Bond Twitter account also honoured the late actor, sharing a throwback picture of him in character as CIA agent Felix. The tweet read: "We are very sorry to learn that David Hedison has passed away. David played Felix Leiter in LIVE AND LET DIE (1973) opposite Sir Roger Moore, he returned to the role in 1989 with Timothy Dalton as James Bond, in LICENCE TO KILL. Our thoughts are with his family and friends." Fans of the late star also rushed to pay their condolences, with one commenting: "I can only imagine that David is enjoying a Sazerac with Roger in the big Fillet Of Soul in the sky. RIP, David, a genuine Felix Leiter! You will be missed dearly by members of the Bond fandom!" Another said: "He was one of our favourite Felix Leiters. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. A loss to the Bond family for sure."

We are very sorry to learn that David Hedison has passed away. David played Felix Leiter in LIVE AND LET DIE (1973) opposite Sir Roger Moore, he returned to the role in 1989 with Timothy Dalton as James Bond, in LICENCE TO KILL. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/G9cyRCvQNM — James Bond (@007) July 22, 2019

David became the first actor to play CIA agent Felix Leiter twice

David's family said he always entertained friends and family with a positive attitude and "wicked" sense of humour. David’s wife, Bridget, a production associate on Dynasty and an assistant to producer on The Colbys, died in 2016. He is survived by daughters Serena and Alexandra, an actress and director who is married to Jodie Foster.

