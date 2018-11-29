Is Richard Madden the next James Bond? Would you like to see Richard Madden as 007?

Although Daniel Craig is set to play James Bond for at least one more film, could his replacement finally have been found? Richard Madden opened up about the possibility to playing 007 in the future after playing a security agent in hit BBC show, Bodyguard, and told GQ: "I'm more than flattered to be mentioned, for people to consider putting me in that role. I'm very flattered and thankful. It's a really brilliant thing to be in."

Richard played David Budd in Bodyguard

The Game of Thrones star continued: "I don't want to curse anything by saying anything. I think that's the curse of that. If you talk about it, you'll curse it. This is what happens with all these shows, like Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager. Then there's the next one. I'm the next one. Everyone just loves the rumour mill on that topic. I'm just the current one. There'll be a different one next week." Tom previously spoke about potentially taking over the role, telling Entertainment Weekly: "Of course it's flattering when people float that idea, because as a child growing up in Britain, Bond is the centre of your world. I grew up with Sean Connery and Roger Moore, and the BBC used to run those movies on Saturday night and it was all we talked about in the playground Monday morning. So it's very strange to be in that conversation."

Fans of Richard are keen to see him as 007, and took to Twitter to discuss him in the role, with one person writing: "Watching #bodyguardnetflix for second time, I want more. Here's to @_richardmadden becoming #jamesbond! Nobody does it better!" Another person added: "Just finished Bodyguard on Netflix. What an amazing show, I'm still devastated. Convinced @_richardmadden would be a brilliant James Bond."

