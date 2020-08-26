Reese Witherspoon’s unbelievable Instagram photo of daughter Ava has fans speechless The actress is a mum-of-three

Talk about twinning! Reese Witherspoon left fans opened mouthed when she posted a snapshot of her daughter, Ava, on Instagram.

The Little Fires Everywhere star, 44, shared a photo of the 20-year-old to her social media and the likeness was incredible.

Ava was smiling for the camera while dining at a restaurant, and she is the spitting image of Reese.

Although the mum-of-three didn’t acknowledge the remarkable similarities her followers most certainly did.

Reese captioned the gorgeous photo with a gushing tribute to her only daughter: "I know she’s my kid but I’m pretty much obsessed."

Actress Julianne Moore and Mariah Carey quickly commented on the photo and simply wrote: "Beautiful”.

Others wrote: "I sincerely thought this was you,” and "your TWIN”.

Reese and her daughter look so alike

Reese - who shares Ava and Deacon, 16, with her ex, Ryan Phillippe, and her youngest son, Tennessee, seven, with her husband, Jim Toth - is clearly a very proud mum and regularly gushes about being a parent.

She told Glamour magazine that her kids are never out of her mind.

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

They could be twins

And of being a first-time mum in her early twenties she admitted: "I was 23. I didn't know what I was doing. I was young. It was shocking.

"When people ask, 'When's the best time to get pregnant?' I say, 'Pick the best day for when your entire life is gonna change.' There's no good time to have your world turned upside down."

Looks like she’s done a great job of being a mum!

