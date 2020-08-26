Hannah Hargrave
Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon has left her fans lost for words after posing an unbelievable photo of her daughter Ava
Talk about twinning! Reese Witherspoon left fans opened mouthed when she posted a snapshot of her daughter, Ava, on Instagram.
The Little Fires Everywhere star, 44, shared a photo of the 20-year-old to her social media and the likeness was incredible.
Ava was smiling for the camera while dining at a restaurant, and she is the spitting image of Reese.
Although the mum-of-three didn’t acknowledge the remarkable similarities her followers most certainly did.
Reese captioned the gorgeous photo with a gushing tribute to her only daughter: "I know she’s my kid but I’m pretty much obsessed."
Actress Julianne Moore and Mariah Carey quickly commented on the photo and simply wrote: "Beautiful”.
Others wrote: "I sincerely thought this was you,” and "your TWIN”.
Reese and her daughter look so alike
Reese - who shares Ava and Deacon, 16, with her ex, Ryan Phillippe, and her youngest son, Tennessee, seven, with her husband, Jim Toth - is clearly a very proud mum and regularly gushes about being a parent.
She told Glamour magazine that her kids are never out of her mind.
"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."
They could be twins
And of being a first-time mum in her early twenties she admitted: "I was 23. I didn't know what I was doing. I was young. It was shocking.
"When people ask, 'When's the best time to get pregnant?' I say, 'Pick the best day for when your entire life is gonna change.' There's no good time to have your world turned upside down."
Looks like she’s done a great job of being a mum!
