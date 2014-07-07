Reese Witherspoon poses with sweet son Tennessee as they indulge on New Orleans trip

Reese Witherspoon’s son may only be approaching the young age of two in September, but little Tennessee James is already a mini style icon.



Legally Blonde actress Reese and her little boy with CAA agent husband Jim Toth were pictured looking especially trendy as they enjoyed their final hours in New Orleans, United States.

The film star pointed out their on-point clothing – which included her light ensemble of a white frock, fedora hat and sandals – while she held onto her smiling child who donned a penguin motif T-shirt with co-ordinating red shorts and blue trainers.

Reese Witherspoon





The 38-year-old captioned the shot making reference to a merging of styles for the city they were in and their base in Los Angeles, using an acronym for New Orleans and LA in the hashtag. Reese appeared to be cooling down with an iced coffee, but that wasn’t the only treat she and Tennessee were enjoying on their travels. The pair seem to be big fans of the French pastries offered up in the area.



"Last day of beignets with my boy ❤️ #NOLAstyle," she captioned the photo. Reese – who has daughter Ava, 14, and son Deacon, nine, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe – clearly has a sweet tooth. She often shares mouth-watering snaps on her Whosay page and recently posted another where she was seen getting ready to tuck into a dessert.



"Mondays are for #sweettreats," she wrote beside the picture.

The busy mother is looking forward to three motion pictures coming out their year with her name in the credits.



She portrays Carrie David in The Good Lie, Cheryl Strayed in Wild, and Penny in Inherent Vice. Reese is currently filming 2015 flick Don’t Mess with Texas.