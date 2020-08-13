Reese Witherspoon’s never-before-seen childhood photo is too cute for words The actress is now a mother-of-three

Look at that smile! It turns out Reese Witherspoon had star power from the beginning. The Little Fires Everywhere actress posted a throwback photo of herself to Instagram, and it’s so incredibly cute.

Reese, 44, shared the third-grade picture with her 23 million followers, and although it was 36 years ago, you could still clearly see it was her.

The mum-of-three didn’t post the snap just as a throwback but in honour of Senator Kamala Harris who, on Tuesday, became the first Black and South Asian American woman chosen by a major political party for national office.

She wrote a lengthy and heartfelt caption: "I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood. In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, "I want to be the first female President of the United States of America.

Reese wanted to be President of the USA

"Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, "I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese.

"My thoughts today are with women in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states.

"Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day! 🇺🇸 #KamalaHarris #WeHaveHerBack."

Still smiling!

Her post received an outpouring of support not only from her fans but from other celebrities too.

Drew Barrymore said: "Come on!!!!!!!!!!!#tooooocute," before adding: "And so beautifully written."

Halle Berry wrote " YES! THIS!" followed up with heart emojis, and Zoey Deutch expressed her love for the post too.

Kamala will now be Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 Presidential Election.

