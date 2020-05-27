Reese Witherspoon is renowned for her youthful appearance and the star has the most amazing skin. And what's more, the Little Fires Everywhere actress has now revealed the secret behind her flawless complexion – and it involves a green juice! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Legally Blonde star posted a video of herself chopping up healthy ingredients into a blender, before blitzing them up into a smoothie. Reese revealed that she had been inspired to make the drink a few years ago after an encounter with her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington, who told her that her skin had improved after she started adding the healthy juice into her daily diet.

Reese Witherspoon making her green juice

Recalling her encounter with Kerry, Reese said in the footage: "I just remembered that the first person who told me about this recipe was Kerry Washington. I sat next to her at an award show and I didn't really know her. And I said to her: 'Your skin is so beautiful, what do you do?' And she said: 'I think it's from this drink that I drink. It's really changed my skin and it makes my hair and nails really strong.' So I was in. Thank you Kerry for sharing the recipe!"

MORE: Lockdown birthday ideas for you to do at home

Reese shared the ingredients for her green juice

The healthy juice consists of romaine lettuce, spinach, a banana, an apple, a pear, a whole lemon, and coconut water. Reese also gave suggestions for adding different flavours to the drink, including almond butter and celery. The star said in the footage: "I have this instead of breakfast and I have it around 10am or 11am in the morning, and then I am not hungry at all until around 1pm."

READ: Scott Disick receives show-stopping birthday cake from the Kardashians

Kerry Washington had inspired Reese to start making the healthy drink

After sharing footage of her making the smoothie, Reese wrote alongside the post that the drink had also been inspired by Kimberly Snyder. Kimberly commented on the post, writing: "Yay! This makes me so happy you are still drinking it after all these years! Sending you and the fam much love." Reese's fans also commented on the video, with one writing: "You are my inspiration! Definitely trying this, thanks for sharing," while another wrote: "I'm going grocery shopping tomorrow so will be buying all these ingredients! Thanks so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.