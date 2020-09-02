Kristen Bell's children mark important family milestone - see their heartfelt message to dad The actress has been married to Dax Shepard since 2013

Huge congratulations are in order for Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, who just celebrated 16 years of sobriety, and nobody was prouder than the couple’s two daughters who wrote him a heartfelt message on his special day.

Kristen, 40, shared the handwritten sign from their children, Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, to Instagram on Wednesday, and her fans and famous friends were quick to applaud the message.

The note simply said: "Happy sobriety birthday Dady [sic]" but Kristen gave a lengthy explanation in the caption.

"Today is my husband's 16th sobriety birthday," she wrote. "My daughter woke him up with this sign, and a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley (absolutely random, and also perfect). Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you. Xo K, L & D."

Selma Blair and Octavia Spencer were quick to comment, congratulating him on his milestone.

Dax's entire family are so proud of his sobriety

The likes and encouragement then continued as his followers applauded him for tackling his addiction.

Dax, 45, has said in the past that he credits getting sober for having the family he has now.

"I wouldn’t have a family without sobriety first and foremost," he revealed during an episode of People's Party. "Bell would’ve never signed up for the old version of me."

Kristen has opened up about her husband's addictions admitting every year that goes by she's even prouder of his dedication to staying sober.

Kristen and Dax are notoriously private when it comes to photos of their children

She told People magazine: "I’m very happy he was born so I celebrate his birthday, but I'm extraordinarily [happy] that he has stayed sober because that's what allows me to have him in my life as a husband and as a father."

Kristen added: "I know how much effort has to be put into staying sober. There are different elements you have to deal with when you're staying sober. It's a ton of mental control and evolution."

