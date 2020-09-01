Julianne Moore shares rare photo of children - and they look just like her The star has been married for 17 years

There is no denying where Julianne Moore’s kids came from! The Hollywood star shared a rare photo of her children to Instagram on 1 September and blew fans away with just how much they look like her.

Julianne, 59 - who is pretty private when it comes to her family - was having a proud mum moment when she posted the snap of Caleb, 22, and Liv, 18 to her social media page, and simply captioned it: "My babies" with a heart emoji.

Her fans were delighted and commented on how "beautiful" the picture was before revelling in the remarkable resemblance to their famous mother.

"Like mother, like son and daughter,” wrote one, while a second noted: "Your son is literally the male version of you" and a third commented: "They are your spitting images!"

The Hours actress shares her children with her husband, Bart Freundlich, 50, who she celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with while in lockdown.

They tied the knot in 2003, but first met in 1996 after the demise of Julianna’s first marriage to John Gould Rubin.

Julianne's children Caleb and Liv

She starred in Bart’s directorial debut The Myth of Fingerprints and she’s continued to feature in most of his films since.

They’ve had plenty to celebrate recently as their daughter turned 18 and their son graduated with honours from college.

Julianne and Bart celebrated 17 years of marriage

Unfortunately, Julianne couldn’t be with her firstborn on his graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she posted a photo of him on the steps of Davidson College dressed in his gown and mortar.

"We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honours, playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school," she wrote.

"We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD."

