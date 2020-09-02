Jessica Simpson’s children look identical to her in gorgeous back-to-school photo The star has three children

Jessica Simpson certainly makes cute kids, and her latest Instagram snap proves they took a long dip in her gene pool.

The actress, singer, and fashion designer left fans doing a double-take when she shared a back-to-school snapshot of her eldest daughter, Maxwell, eight, and son, Ace, seven.

The blonde siblings hugged for the camera as they prepared to enter a new year of school, and not only did they look cute, they looked identical to their famous mum.

Jessica captioned the snap: "First day of 2nd and 3rd grade for these two kiddos. Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong."

Her followers flocked to share their love for the snapshot but also to remark on their resemblance to her: "He’s your twin," and "Ace is you," wrote some, while just as many pointed out how alike Maxwell is to Jessica.

Jessica shares her children - including her youngest, Birdie, one - with her husband Eric Johnson.

She released her first memoir earlier this year and revealed she battled an addiction to alcohol before giving it up three years ago.

Jessica's son Ace and daughter Maxwell ready for school

She’s also undergone an incredible body transformation after shifting 100 pounds following the birth of her third child.

Jessica now says she’s in an amazing place and is working hard to look and feel her absolute best for her and her adorable family.

She recently rang in a big birthday during the COVID-19 lockdown when she turned 40, and also celebrated her six-year-wedding anniversary in July.

Jessica with her daughter Birdie

Jessica dedicated an Instagram post to her husband and wrote: "Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars.

She continued: "Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

