Jennifer Garner reveals major change happening for daughter Violet The 13 Going on 30 actress shares three children with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is a doting mum to three children, and like every other parent, she's been helping them with the challenges of homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic.

And while the 13 Going on 30 actress is notoriously private about her family life, Jennifer recently opened up about her kids returning to school after the summer holidays during an interview on the Dear Media podcast Raising Good Humans with host Dr. Aliza Pressman.

It's set to be a big change for Jennifer's oldest daughter Violet, 14, this term, as she is moving to high school.

On supporting her daughter during these uncertain times, Jennifer said: "I have one starting high school and of course for her she's in a really, she's taking an incredibly tough load of classes.

Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet is starting high school

"And I just want to support that for her. And I feel like the transition into school for her feels almost unfair because I know she's going into the real crunch of a year, but without the anticipation of being with her classmates and being, you know, and just going to school on the first day."

On how she will be helping Violet, Jennifer added: "So I just want to help her shift gears in a healthy way. And also to set the boundaries that I would set if she had an early bus ride or whatever, that she does have to go to bed."

The doting mum then admitted that during the holidays, her children had been up later than usual. "I've got to pull that back and I have to make sure that those times are delineated," she added.

Jennifer with her three children on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

It's also a big year for Savannah, 12, who is in her last year of elementary school. "I just want her to have a great time," Jennifer said.

"And I want to find a way for her to engage with friends safely and to feel like school is alive and vibrant because she's a great student and she deserves to have, I want that for her very much."

Jennifer has been sharing glimpses inside her home during the coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer - who is also mum to eight-year-old Samuel – admitted she was concerned that homeschooling was taking away some of the fun of the education experience.

"I think that remote learning can suck that idea of yourself from you a little bit. So those are my concerns/ goals," she said.

