John Travolta makes heartwarming return to social media following death of wife Kelly Preston The actor’s wife lost her battle with cancer

John Travolta made a brave return to social media on Saturday weeks after he was left heartbroken by the death of his adoring wife, Kelly Preston.

The Grease actor has been healing from the tragic passing of Kelly, who lost her private, two-year battle with breast cancer in July, but he let fans know he has been surrounded by loved ones, with an Instagram post.

John, 66, shared a snapshot with his daughter, Ella, 20, and his good friend Tommy Lee, 57, his wife, Brittany Furlan, and their family.

The group were gathered for a birthday meal for Brittany and John captioned the photo: "Lovely lunch today with the Lee’s. Happy birthday."

There was an outpouring of support from his fans who jumped to send him their love and best wishes.

John revealed the shocking news of Kelly’s death on Instagram when he shared a touching tribute to the woman he had been married to since 1991.

John and daughter Ella joined friends for lunch

He wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

Kelly fought her cancer battle privately

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

John and Kelly have a son, Benjamin, nine, and their other child, Jett, tragically died in 2009, at the age of 16, after suffering a seizure on holiday.

