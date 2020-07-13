John Travolta has released a public message following the tragic death of his wife, Kelly Preston. Heartbroken John, 66, took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of his late partner, along with a poignant tribute to Kelly, who passed away at the age of 57.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered.

John shared a beautiful photograph of his late wife

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

The couple's daughter, Ella, chose to share the same image of her mum, along with her own heartbreaking tribute. The 20-year-old wrote: "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.

John and Kelly with their two children, Ella and Benjamin

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

John and Kelly had been married since September 1991, and went to welcome three children together. Tragically, their son Jett died in January 2009 at the age of 16. As well as Ella, the couple also shared nine-year-old Benjamin.