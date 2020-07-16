Kelly Preston's half-brother has described the actress as a "warrior" following her death on Sunday. The 57-year-old star, who married John Travolta in 1991, passed away after a secret battle with breast cancer. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Chris Palzis said Kelly was surrounded by her loved ones at her bedside when she died.

"We're just all very gutted over this, if I had to say something that would pretty much summarise it," the 51-year-old said.

"She was a light and she was a warrior and she'll always be remembered for how she brought out the best in people. It's heartbreaking. We just got back from her bedside in Florida. We were all together in Florida," added Chris, who is Kelly's mother's son with her second husband Peter Palzis.

Kelly and John with their children Ella and Benjamin

On Monday, Kelly's heartbroken husband released a poignant public statement. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John began. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered.

Kelly passed away on 12 July at the age of 57

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

The couple's daughter, Ella, also paid a heartbreaking tribute. The 20-year-old wrote: "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.

The actress had been secretly battling breast cancer

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."