John Travolta is mourning the death of his beloved wife, Kelly Preston, who has passed away at the age of 57. She had been battling breast cancer in secret. A family representative confirmed to People: "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Remembering Jade Goody Ten Years On From Her Death

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

MORE: John Travolta's four-year-old son Benjamin in rare TV appearance

Kelly is survived by her actor husband and their two children - Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Tragically, their son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston had been married since 1991

John proposed to the Jerry Maguire star on New Year's Eve in 1991, and they were married on 5 September, 1991. At the time, Kelly was two months pregnant with Jett.

MORE: John Travolta praises Olivia Newton-John for 'honest video' after death rumours

In September, the couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. "Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife @therealkellypreston," the Grease actor wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple with children Ella and Benjamin

Kelly, meanwhile, shared a touching message for her husband, writing: "To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times low.

MORE: John Travolta admits he is a protective father: 'I never want my children to leave the house'

“You're a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly… with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary @johntravolta."

Their son Jett tragically passed away in 2009

Kelly starred in a number of films throughout her film career, including Space Camp, What A Girl Wants, Twins and For The Love Of The Game. Her last movie role was in the 2018 film Gotti, in which she appeared as Victoria Gotti, the wife of Mafia boss John Gotti, who was portrayed on screen by her husband.