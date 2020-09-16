Michelle Obama shares incredibly rare family photo with lookalike mum and brother The star was promoting her final podcast

Michelle Obama treated fans to a very rare photo with her mum, Marian, and brother, Craig, on Wednesday and they look so alike.

The former First Lady of the United States, 56, was radiant in the picture where she and her equally as gleeful older sibling sat on either side of their mother.

Wearing all white the family smiled for the camera and held one another’s hands.

Michelle posted the photo to promote the last episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast and explained she’d invited her mum and brother onto the show to "talk about everything from our upbringing on the South Side of Chicago to our approaches to parenthood."

She gushed about her parents and continued: "I’ve reflected a lot over the past few years on how fortunate Craig and I were to have the parents we did.

"Parents who provided us with unconditional love and support, gave us room to grow and make mistakes, and always treated us both as equals."

Michelle with her mum, Marian, and brother, Craig

Her followers were heartbroken to hear it will be the last episode and begged her to continue the show.

"Your final episode????? Nooooo. This podcast has been the best part of 2020!" one fan wrote, while another added: "It is like tuning into a chat with a girlfriend. In this time of uncertainty… more please."

Michelle has clearly captured the hearts of listeners with her open and honest conversations.

She recently spoke about being married to Barack Obama, 59, and even offered fans advice on relationships.

Michelle and Obama share two children together

"You can't Tinder your way into a long-term relationship," said Michelle who has been married to the former President for nearly 28 years.

She even confessed there were times she "wanted to push Barack out of the window."

But added: "I say that because it's like, you've got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn't mean you quit and these periods can last a long time - they can last years."

The couple are still happily married and have two daughters, Mali, 22, and Sasha, 19, together.

