Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha's impressive living situation revealed The Obamas remained in Washington after leaving the White House in January 2017

Michelle Obama has been sharing glimpses inside her family's home over time, revealing their impressive Tudor property has everything from a roof terrace to a sprawling garden.

What's more, her daughter Sasha Obama has a pretty incredible living situation. The 20-year-old has her own suite in the house, including her very own living room.

Michelle opened up about her daughter's room during an interview on Ellen in 2018, telling host Ellen DeGeneres: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about parenting with Jennifer Garner

Sasha even designed it herself. While Sasha has the best deal in the room department, her dad Barack Obama didn't get quite so lucky. "He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her," Michelle joked.

Malia, meanwhile, has a "room in the attic somewhere," because prior to the lockdown she was away at university. "She's away at college. You don't waste rooms on college kids," she joked.

Michelle and Barack Obama's youngest daughter Sasha has the best room in the house

Sasha is now at university too, but enjoyed spending some quality time back at her family's home over the pandemic.

The family had decided to stay in Washington after leaving the White House in 2017 so that Sasha could finish the secondary school she was enrolled at.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle loved nothing more than having her daughters back at home tempoarily. The doting mom opened up about their experience on her podcast and gave an insight into their daily routine.

The Obamas stayed in Washington after leaving the White House so Sasha could stay at the same school

“Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room. The girls are on their computers," she told her previous podcast guest, former NPR host Michele Norris.

"Sometimes we’re outside if the weather permits, but we’ve developed this routine, you know, we don’t really worry about seeing one another in the day."

But then, "right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks," and it’s time for puzzles and cards. "Puzzles have become big," she added, explaining they had a designated table that permanently has a puzzle on the go. Then they hunker down for a game of Spades which gets a little competitive.

