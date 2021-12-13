Michelle Obama reveals worries for daughters Malia and Sasha The former First Lady of the United States shares two children with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama is a doting mum to daughters Malia and Sasha, and has worked hard to allow her girls to enjoy a private life out of the spotlight, despite their parents' high-profile positions.

MORE: Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha's unique living situation revealed

But while they are both now studying at university like many other young adults, things were a lot harder when Barack Obama was in office at the White House.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about life without her daughters at home

Michelle opened up about the worries she faced raising her girls in the public eye during Oprah Winfrey's Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour.

Malia and Sasha Obama spent their childhood in the White House

The doting mum explained: "Every weekend was hard following these little girls around. We had to worry about what parties they were going to, whether there was alcohol, I had to know who the parents were, so every weekend for me was hard."

READ: Take a look at Michelle and Barack Obama's incredible roof terrace at their home

MORE: Michelle Obama wows in a figure-flattering jumpsuit

Michelle also told Oprah the advice she always tells her girls. "What I tell them is… that they have to walk their own walk," she said.

"They cannot define themselves by looking at each other or looking at me or their dad.

Michelle Obama opened up about the worries she faced raising her daughters in the public eye

"They have to take the time to get to know themselves – give themselves a moment to figure out who they want to be in the world, not who they think I want them to be, not what the rest of the world says about them, but to really think about how they want to shape their lives and how they want to move in this world."

READ: Michelle and Barack Obama's vast living room inside $8.1million home is gorgeous

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals how they put daughter Sasha first during major change

Malia and Sasha both have bright futures ahead of them too. Malia graduated from Harvard University earlier in the year and Sasha is a student at the University of Michigan.

The Obamas are incredibly close

During the height of the pandemic, the family enjoyed being back together at their home in Washington, where they were quarantining.

READ: Michelle Obama receives outpour of love following emotional announcement

EXPLAINED: Why Malia and Sasha Obama are rarely seen in public

The family have a beautiful Tudor home, complete with a roof terrace and a sprawling garden.

Michelle with daughters Sasha and Malia

Sasha is even lucky enough to have her own suite in the house, complete with a separate living area.

Michelle opened up about her daughter's room during an interview on Ellen in 2018, telling host Ellen DeGeneres: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

MORE: Michelle Obama looks identical to daughters Sasha and Malia in incredible school photos

READ: Michelle Obama shares new family photo inside home in Washington

What's more, Sasha even designed it herself. While Sasha has the best deal in the room department, her dad didn't get quite so lucky.

"He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her," Michelle joked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.