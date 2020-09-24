Sir Trevor McDonald, 81, splits from wife of 34 years The couple were married in 1986 and share a son

Sir Trevor McDonald and his wife of 34 years have decided to separate after 34 years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

The iconic news reporter, 81, is said to have moved out of the family home and into a new house located just two miles away. HELLO! has contacted Sir Trevor's spokesperson for comment.

WATCH: Sir Trevor McDonald at the TV BAFTA Awards

Trevor and Jo were married in 1986, and together share one son, 31-year-old Jack.

The News at Ten presenter was previously married to a lady named Beryl, the mother of his two eldest children, Joanne and Tim. They were divorced in 1985.

Sir Trevor and wife Jo share son Jack

Trevor was born 16 August 1939 in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago to Josephine and Lawson McDonald. The eldest of four children, Trevor once recalled: "We lived in a terribly small house with cracks in the walls, which we used to paper over with newspaper."

He started his career in the news in the 1960s, presenting the ITN early evening news in 1989, before going on to present the News at Ten and later Tonight with Trevor McDonald.

The couple have been married for 34 years

He first announced his retirement in 2005, but later returned to work to present the News At Ten again. He retired for a second time at the end of 2008, although he still continues to front TV documentaries, including To Catch a Serial Killer, and Fred & Rose West: The Real Story with Trevor McDonald.

Over the course of his career, Sir Trevor has interviewed the likes of Nelson Mandela, Saddam Hussein and US President Bill Clinton, and in 1999 he was awarded a knighthood for his services to journalism, cementing his position as a British national treasure.

He later said of the honour: “I was born in a little backwater in Trinidad in the Caribbean and never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be knighted.”