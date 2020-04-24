Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong finalise divorce two years after separating

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong are officially divorced, two years after announcing their separation. The 44-year-old presenter was granted a decree absolute this week, ending his 12-year marriage to makeup artist Lisa Armstrong.

The former couple are yet to confirm the news, but on Thursday night, as the news story about their divorce being finalised broke, Lisa liked a tweet from a fan which read: "@lisaAmakeup feel so sad for you, I know the crazy subconscious feelings you are going through. Being discarded for 'new supply' when you have given your ALL to it ...I think has to be the sorest pain. And when it's only them and you who know the truth. Wait. Patience. Show."

There were reporters back in January that Lisa had reached a £31million divorce settlement with Ant, but the Strictly MUA quickly denied the claims.

"Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN…" she responded to a fan who had commented on the story on her Twitter page. Lisa, 43, was granted a divorce from Ant in 2018 due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant's statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." Ant has since found love with his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

HELLO! contacted representatives for Ant and Lisa for further comment.