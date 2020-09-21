Fern Britton caused a stir amongst fans at the weekend, after taking to Twitter to share a cryptic message about forgiveness.

The former This Morning star, who announced her split from husband Phil Vickery in January, posted a tweet, which read: "Thought for the day: it's easier to forgive your enemies than it is to forgive your friends."

Fern Britton recalls moment marriage to Phil Vickery broke down

"So true," one follower remarked. "You have higher expectations of your friends, they may not live up to them. And as you (obviously) have closer, meaningful relationships with your friends, when you feel they have let you down in some way, it hurts, it cuts deeply." "Exactly x," Fern, 63, replied.

The short message came just days after Fern shared another post on the social media site about being "betrayed".

She reposted a message which read: "In life, you will fall out with people that you never thought you would. Get betrayed by people that you trusted with all your heart.

"And get used by people you would do anything for. But life also has a beautiful side to it.

"You will get loved by someone you never thought you would have. Form friendships with people that will establish more meaningful and stronger relationships. And overcome things you never thought you would get over.

"We all have chapters that end with people at some point in life. But take pride in knowing that the very best part of your book is being written."

Fern and Phil announced their separation in January after 20 years of marriage. The former couple - who used to work together on This Morning before Fern left over a decade ago - share daughter Winnie, who is 19.

Mum-of-four Fern also shares twin sons Harry and Jack, 26, and daughter Grace, 23, with her first husband, Clive Jones.

In a statement released on Twitter at the time, Fern told fans: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support." TV chef Phil shared the same message on his own Twitter page.

