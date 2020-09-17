Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause makes rare comment about divorce from Justin Hartley The Dancing with the Stars contestant was married to the actor for two years

Chrishell Stause has opened up about her very public divorce from Justin Hartley, admitting it was a "tough" period but that she is now looking to the future.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the Selling Sunset star was asked about moving on from her split and joining Dancing with the Stars.

"Oh yeah, now I'm dancing," said Chrishell. "I've got pro dancers teaching me dance moves every day, I definitely don't have anything to complain about. I can't say I'm very good at it but I'm having a lot of fun trying."

Of her divorce, she then added: "It was really tough, but that was a while ago and now we're onwards and upwards!"

Chrishell, 39, was married to actor Justin for two years. The pair had dated for six years but split in 2019, with Chrishell revealing on Selling Sunset that her husband had "blindsided" her and texted her his decision to divorce.

"I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew," Chrishell memorably says on the show.

Chrishell and Justin were married for two years

The American realtor made her debut on Dancing with the Stars on Monday, taking to the floor with former Strictly Come Dancing pro Gleb Savchenko. The pair performed a tango to Pink's Raise Your Glass, but sadly failed to impress the judges, who gave the couple a total score of just 13 points.

Speaking about the show, Chrishell, who has lost both her parents to cancer in the past 18 months, added in Thursday's interview: "They would have been my biggest supporters. I feel my mum has given me some signs.

Chrishell stars in Selling Sunset

"She'd have been the first person who would have wanted me to do the show, which is really what made me want to do it. Life is short, and I want to make the most of it and that's the lesson I'm taking from that. I know she's with me as she's giving me some little signs here and there which I really appreciate and it's really special."

