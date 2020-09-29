Ruth Langsford left shocked after being 'attacked' by photographer during shoot – VIDEO The This Morning star shared the hilarious clips on Instagram

Ruth Langsford is very passionate about her QVC clothes range, so of course she took things to the extreme on Monday night to prove that her faux leather jacket is the very best in the market.

In a video shared on Instagram, the This Morning star can be seen wearing her popular faux leather biker jacket whilst getting her hair fixed by hair and makeup artist Liv Davey.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares his upset over son Jack

Soon, though, they are interrupted by "raging" celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston, who doesn't seem happy with the presenter's final look.

Loading the player...

WATCH Ruth's reaction at being thrown a full glass of water at her

"Your hair is a bit flat," he shouts at Ruth, who quickly replies: "What do you flipping know about hair?" "Oh, should I show you how flat it is? You drive me nuts!" Nicky can be heard saying before throwing a full glass of water at her.

"OH MY GOD," shouts Ruth in shock, before Nicky walks off.

READ: Ruth Langsford thanks fans for support in heartfelt message

The 60-year-old shared the video with her nearly one million followers and captioned the video: "Nothing better than ending a great @qvcuk photo shoot with a bit of @nickyjohnston "rage"!! Always a pleasure doing business with you my friend!@livdavey."

The presenter was proud to reveal that her jacket was machine washable

The mother-of-one later updated fans on how she was coping after the "attack" and showed another video which saw her cleaning her jacket with a towel.

"Not to worry....my faux leather biker jacket is machine washable!! @nickyjohnston @qvcuk #photoshoot," she captioned the video.

The hilarious clips seemed to do what Ruth was clearly aiming to achieve – promote her favourite piece of her collection - and many fans rushed to the comments section to gush about her biker jacket and her "sketch".

"Wow .. I want that jacket (another one I need!!!)" one wrote, whilst another one added: "Ruth you are such an icon!!!!"

A third remarked: "Ha ha Ruth you're so funny I like the jacket x."