This Morning stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford enjoyed a romantic date night after admitting their relationship isn't always 'perfect'
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford enjoyed a romantic date night on Tuesday after recently admitting their relationship isn't always "perfect".
The This Morning couple delighted their fans by sharing a photo on Eamonn's Instagram of their candlelit dinner – and fans couldn't help but giggle over the snap.
Sitting in a dimly-lit restaurant, the couple were forced to use the torch function on their phones so they could read the menu!
Captioning the image, Eamonn wrote: "Menu by phonelight .... but worth waiting for."
Reacting to the photo, one fan wrote: "Haha I do that all the time." Another joked: "Was there an electrical fault?" A third gushed: "How romantic! But had they no candles? Your love for each other shines the most."
Eamonn and Ruth enjoyed a romantic date night
Earlier this month, Ruth opened up about the couple's relationship, telling Prima: "Having respect for each other is really important in a relationship. It's nice to be a couple, but we are individual people.
"Eamonn and I can have big rows and argue, then ten minutes later we're laughing about something," she added. "We've been together 23 years so it has been a long and happy relationship but we have our moments.
Eamonn and Ruth work together on This Morning
"There are times when he really annoys me and I really annoy him and there are times when I think, 'Get out of my face.'
"Obviously, you're not always going to get on, but you have to make it work. Underneath it all, we know we have a strong relationship."
Ruth and Eamonn shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO!
Despite having their "moments," Ruth has always been a fan of her husband's work - well before they had even met!
"Before I even met Eamonn, I was a big fan," she said. "I used to watch him on GMTV and I always thought he was handsome, funny and a brilliant journalist. It was nerve-racking when I did meet him; I remember thinking, 'Oh, my God, that's Eamonn Holmes!"
The TV couple got married in 2010 after a 13-year romance, and are parents to their 18-year-old son Jack. They tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Hampshire, which was exclusively covered in HELLO!.
