Eamonn Holmes has discovered a surprising new talent! The This Morning star took to Instagram at the weekend with a fun photo taken behind the scenes on Sky News.

The snapshot shows 60-year-old Eamonn stood behind presenter Isabel Webster, who is sat in her makeup chair applying mascara with rollers in her hair.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares glimpse inside incredibly organised home!

With a can of hairspray in one hand and a brush in the other, Eamonn can be seen 'tending' to Isabel's hair ahead of her TV appearance.

"Still get a shift or two at @skynews," he captioned the image. "…Just a different type of one these days, but gosh @isabelwebstertv so loves Mr Eamonn's Salon treatments!"

Eamonn revealed his surprising 'career change' on Instagram

"Nobody does it better, nobody ever could," Isabel replied in a comment. "Really need a trim… can you fit me in please?" one fan joked, while another quipped: "You are a cut above the rest Eamonn anyway!"

It was a big week for Eamonn and his wife Ruth. Their 18-year-old son Jack left the family home for university, and Eamonn admitted they were "feeling his absence" in a touching Instagram post.

Eamonn pictured with his son Jack

Back in May, meanwhile, Eamonn shared a funny insight into his home life with Jack, admitting that despite the lockdown, he and wife Ruth rarely saw him.

"I love getting my kids together, all four of them and their partners," he told fans on an Instagram Live, before confessing: "Funny enough the 18-year-old who lives in this house somewhere, we're not sure where, he keeps odd hours, goes to bed in the early hours of the morning and then gets up in the early hours of the afternoon.

The This Morning star is a father to four children

"But apparently he has his little room where he's 'studying' above the garage but I never see him until we have a family conference on zoom and then he pops up and then I remember he lives in the house with us."

