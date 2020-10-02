Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19 –details The President of the United States and his wife both have the virus

Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed on Friday morning.

In a tweet, the president wrote: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Melania also wrote on Twitter: "As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

"We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

The couple's positive test results come after the president revealed that one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus.

The 31-year-old advisor to the president travelled with him on Air Force One, and on presidential helicopter Marine One, multiple times over the last week.

The couple are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Hope's positive test result is the reason behind the president and Melania undertaking their own coronavirus test.

Posting on Twitter, Trump wrote: "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!

"The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at a higher risk of serious complications from the virus. A statement from the White House doctor said both the president and first lady are "well at this time" but did not say if either have symptoms.

A White House doctor expects the couple to make a full recovery

The statement read: "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions.

"Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

