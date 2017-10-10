Ivana Trump opens up about relationship with Melania Trump Ivana is Donald's first wife and mother to his three eldest children

President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump gave an insight into her relationship with First Lady Melania Trump while promoting her new memoir Raising Trump on Good Morning America. Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump's mother revealed that she has a "direct number" to the White House, but that she does not call it often because of the commander-in-chief's current wife. "I [don't] really want to call him there, because Melania is there and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife," Ivana said, before she added with a laugh, "I'm first lady."

Ivana revealed that she still talks to former husband Donald Trump (center) Photo: Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison

Melania's director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, responded to the interview with a statement saying the first lady, 47, is "honored by her role." "Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President," the statement read. "She loves living in Washington, D.C., and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

Ivana was Donald Trump's first wife, whom he shares Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric with Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Ivana was married to Donald from 1977 to 1992. The 68-year-old author admitted that she's happy Melania is in the White House instead of herself. "I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible," Ivana said. "It's better her than me. I would hate Washington." "Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely," Ivanka's mum continued. "Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom."

While she may not want to incite jealousy with her phone calls, Ivana revealed that she does in fact have a good relationship with Melania. Ivana recently told CBS' Jim Axelrod, "I get along with Melania yes."

