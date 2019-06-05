Find out why Prince Charles extended his private meeting with President Trump The pair were scheduled to have a 15-minute chat

Prince Charles and President Trump were due to have a short private discussion during the politician's visit to the UK this week, but their "15-minute chat" turned into a lengthy discussion when the topic of climate change came up. Speaking to Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Trump revealed: "We were going to have a 15-minute chat. And it turned out to be an hour and a half. And he did most of the talking. He is really into climate change, and I think that's great, I mean I want that, I like that."

Trump, who actually met with Prince Charles for 45 minutes, added: "What he really wants, and what he really feels warmly about is the future. He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate as opposed to a disaster. And I agree.

"I did mention a couple of things, I did say, 'Well the United States right now has among the cleanest climates there are, based on all statistics, and it's even getting better.' Because I agree with that, I want the best water, the cleanest water."

When probed whether he was able to give Prince Charles comfort that he was taking the issue of climate change seriously, Trump replied: "I think I was able to, yeah. I think, I think we had a great conversation and it was about, as you would call it, climate change, but, I think we had a very, very good time."

Trump continued: "I'll tell you what moved me is his passion for future generations he's really not doing this for him. He's doing this for future generations. He wants to have a world that's good for future generations. He's Prince Charles, he doesn't have to worry about future generations in theory, unless he's a very good person who cares about people. And that's what impressed me, maybe the most, his love for this world."

