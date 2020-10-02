Chrissy Teigen's mum in tears as she meets late grandson Jack in emotional video Chrissy and John announced the sad loss on Thursday

Chrissy Teigen's mum Vilailuck Teigen has shared an incredibly moving video showing her meeting her late grandson Jack following his birth this week.

MORE: Celebrity Grief: Stars that have spoken out about losing a loved one

In the short clip, Vilailuck, who lives with her daughter, John Legend and her grandchildren Luna and Miles, can be seen breaking down as she caresses her grandson, who is being held by a nurse.

"My heart aches. Love you so much baby Jack," she captioned the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH Chrissy's mum's emotional meeting with her late grandson Jack

The dedicated grandmother also shared two emotional pictures which show her sitting on a sofa holding Jack whilst trying to fight back the tears.

Vilailuck was praised for sharing the raw images, with one fan writing: "I'm so sorry for your family's loss. I think it's very brave of your daughter to share this. I know your family will cherish these photos of your brief time with Jack."

READ: Amanda Holden tells grieving Chrissy Teigen how she dealt with loss of her son

Vilailuck with baby Jack

Another one said: "Some will no doubt question how much is shared but I feel that it will only help others who are also enduring this indescribable pain," whilst a third added: "Thank you and your family for sharing such a real moment with us. Life isn't all rosey and it is moments like these that also connect us as human beings. My prayers go out to you."

Chrissy and John announced the sad passing of their son on Thursday morning. The mother-of-two, who revealed her third pregnancy last month, shared the news on Instagram, alongside five incredibly moving black and white pictures taken at the hospital before the birth. One of the pictures features the couple holding baby Jack in their arms.