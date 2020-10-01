Amanda Holden tells grieving Chrissy Teigen how she dealt with loss of her son The star lost her son Theo when she was seven months into her pregnancy

Amanda Holden has reached out to Chrissy Teigen after the model announced on Instagram that she and husband John Legend have lost the baby boy they were expecting.

The Heart Radio presenter, who tragically lost her own son Theo when she was seven months into her pregnancy back in 2011, took to Chrissy's comments to reveal how she had coped with the devastating loss.

One of Chrissy's fans sent the star a very uplifting message, writing: "In Lebanese culture we believe babies like Jack are angels that God selectively chooses to watch over you. Sending you light. "

Amanda was quick to react to the comment and said: "This is how I dealt with my loss x."

The 49-year-old, who shares two daughter with husband Chris Hughes, has been very open about her loss throughout the years.

Back in July, Amanda spoke out about her son's tragic stillbirth in the BBC's Dear NHS Superstars Special, and confessed she had been "absolutely terrified" during the ordeal.

Amanda reached out to Chrissy on Instagram

"I remember waking up and thinking I hadn't felt my baby kick for most of the night, which was unusual because he was so active," she shared. "I tried all the things they tell you to do, but he wasn't moving. But I didn't panic."

Concerned, Amanda then went to Middlesex hospital where she was seen by midwife and close friend Jackie. "Luckily for us, an obstetrician was coming past and Jackie said to the obstetrician, 'Please can you go in, I can't hear the patient's baby's heartbeat', and then I heard this guttural screaming," she added.

"It was the most bizarre thing that's ever happened to me because it was me. I didn't know I was doing it. I had no control over myself, I thought it was another person making the noise.

Chrissy and John announced the sad news on Thursday morning

"All these women were holding me, calming me down," she added. "I forgot entirely that I'd have to get the baby out and I'd have to give birth for our son."

The TV star then opted to have a C-section because she couldn't go through with labour. "The C-section was beyond horrific because at the end a little baby who has nothing wrong with him apart from being asleep is going to come out," she explained.

"I kept saying, 'I can't hold a dead baby', I was absolutely terrified. Just as the baby was going to come out my husband Chris had to leave the room, he couldn't bear it."

The couple were inundated with messages of support from friends and family

Fighting back the tears, Amanda continued: "Jackie wrapped him up and I said, 'Jackie, I can't do it, I can't hold him.' Jackie said, 'He's absolutely gorgeous, you need to see him.' That's when I held him even though he was fast asleep. The one thing I remember is his perfectly formed eyebrows, which all my children have."

The Heart FM presenter was then told she could take home some keepsakes of Theo. "Theo was put into a little room so his body could be preserved and we could go and see him as much or as little as we wanted," she revealed.

"Jackie talked to me about the keepsakes we could have, to remind ourselves of Theo forever. We got his footprints and a little bit of his hair and the blanket he was born in."